Southsea Food festival 2025 launches at Portsmouth Distillery

Portsmouth’s thriving food and drink scene took centre stage as over 60 local businesses gathered for Eat the Island - a networking event at Portsmouth Distillery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event launched Southsea Food Festival 2025 and brought together producers, retailers, and hospitality venues to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the city’s vibrant sector.

Organised by Portsmouth City Council with Hampshire Fare, the Queens Hotel, and Portsmouth Distillery, it gave businesses a chance to build partnerships, share ideas, and strengthen the local supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From L-R: Natalie Brahma-Pearl, Chief Executive at Portsmouth City Council; Kate Pearce, Head of Communications at the Queens Hotel; Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council; Natasha Dochniak, Commercial Manager at Hampshire Fare and Vince Noyce, Co-Founder and Operations Director at Portsmouth Distillery

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said: “Eat the Island is creating real momentum for Portsmouth’s food and drink businesses. We’re seeing more venues sourcing locally and producers expanding their reach both within the city and beyond. Events like this are key to building a resilient, connected local economy.

“It was inspiring to speak to so many thriving local businesses at the event, and also encourage them to think of any products they might want to produce next year to mark Portsmouth's 100-year anniversary as a city in 2026."

As well as networking, attendees enjoyed product showcases from local producers, short talks, and success stories about sourcing locally and working together.

Choosing pastries. Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-22)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vince Noyce, Co-Founder and Operations Director at Portsmouth Distillery, said: “Collaboration is at the heart of what we do. Hosting Eat the Island allows us to support the wider food and drink community while celebrating Portsmouth’s distilling heritage.”

Natasha Dochniak, Commercial Manager at Hampshire Fare, said: “Eat the Island is a fantastic example of what happens when passionate people come together with a shared vision.

"Hampshire Fare is proud to champion the producers and hospitality venues who are putting our region on the culinary map, and we’re delighted to work in partnership with Portsmouth City Council to support the city’s growing food and drink scene.

"Events like this don’t just spark new opportunities, they strengthen the sense of community that’s so essential to a thriving local food economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Playford, General Manager of the Queens Hotel, added: “We’re proud to support Eat the Island. There’s so much talent and creativity in Portsmouth’s food scene, and we’re committed to championing local producers wherever we can.”