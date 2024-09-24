Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular playpark on Southsea Common is set to be given a whole new look as officials ask people for their thoughts on the latest plans for to create sea defences in the area.

Coastal Partners, which manages sea defences for Hampshire and West Sussex coastlines, has submitted a planning application on behalf of the council for an earth bund, footpath elevation, a floodgate, and the reconfiguration of the Southsea Common play area. Portsmouth City Council is encouraging residents to submit their comments on the plans before the consultation closes on October 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council graphics reveal the new design for the play area, featuring updated slides, swings, a roundabout, and a climbing frame. A raised mound will be added to the centre of the park, with a slide and multiple paths for children to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, only one public comment has been received, stating: “My feedback on the initial CGI is that it looks like it is lacking larger climbing features and looks fairly small in size – please can this park be made as big as possible and with things such as a zip wire. Kingston Park play area has some great elements and if this kind of scale and variety can be replicated that would serve the demand this playground gets.”

The application also includes plans for a new earth bund north of the Clarence Esplanade car park, as part of the Southsea Coastal Scheme, which aims to protect 4.5km of coastline from rising sea levels and coastal erosion. Residents can view and comment on the plans using the planning reference 24/00989/FUL.