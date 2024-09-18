Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owners of the popular Southsea Beach Club are appealing to the public to help “see off” the eatery before it closes for 18 months while nearby sea defence works take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant will be closing on October 20 as part of the overall closures for the next phase of the sea defences work – known as Frontage 3 - between the Blue Reef Aquarium and the Hovertravel terminal which begins on October 21 - after the Great South Run.

As previously reported by The News, the work includes positioning the sea defences themselves, altering the parking arrangements, widening the promenade and narrowing Clarence Esplanade which will become westbound-only, except for a segregated cycleway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Clarke, co-owner of the Beach Club, said: “We don’t really know what the impact will be on us. It’s the first business to be shut down completely because of the sea defences – I guess we’re a guinea pig for the council.”

Ian Clarke, co-owner of the Beach Club

He added that all 20 members of staff will “have to move on”, which has been “hard for them, a lot of them are attached to this space”.

However, he stated it’s “not the wrong decision” for the council. “What they’ve already done to the seafront is absolutely fantastic, but obviously there are casualties.”

“We’ve got regulars coming here, you build up a clientele, we do evenings here as well, and they’re selling out every single month – it’s a real shame having to shut, as opposed to The Briny who could continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re open seven days a week, from lunch through to dinner – we hope people make the most of us and our lovely view of the sea until October.”

The Southsea Beach Club

The venue will host a performance by DJ Dave Joyce on Saturday, September, 28 and a closing party on October 19 “for people to see us off”.

Southsea Coastal Scheme project director Guy Mason said: “The council has been in productive discussions with The Beach Club for several years in preparation for the business’s temporary closure.

“Compensation will be agreed with The Beach Club as a condition of the Land Drainage Act 1991, which the Southsea Coastal Scheme operates under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closures for Southsea Sea Defences | Southsea Coastal Scheme

“The successful opening of the first two phases of the Southsea Coastal Scheme at Long Curtain Moat and Southsea Castle has seen a huge increase in visitors to the area.

“This greater footfall, coupled with the enhanced seafront, will directly benefit traders as well as protect their businesses from flooding.”

The Esplanade is due to reopen in summer 2026. For more details about Southsea Beach Club visit https://thebeachclub.co.uk/