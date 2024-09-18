Southsea Beach Club plans 'closing party' ahead of sea defence work which will see it shut for 18 months
The restaurant will be closing on October 20 as part of the overall closures for the next phase of the sea defences work – known as Frontage 3 - between the Blue Reef Aquarium and the Hovertravel terminal which begins on October 21 - after the Great South Run.
As previously reported by The News, the work includes positioning the sea defences themselves, altering the parking arrangements, widening the promenade and narrowing Clarence Esplanade which will become westbound-only, except for a segregated cycleway.
Ian Clarke, co-owner of the Beach Club, said: “We don’t really know what the impact will be on us. It’s the first business to be shut down completely because of the sea defences – I guess we’re a guinea pig for the council.”
He added that all 20 members of staff will “have to move on”, which has been “hard for them, a lot of them are attached to this space”.
However, he stated it’s “not the wrong decision” for the council. “What they’ve already done to the seafront is absolutely fantastic, but obviously there are casualties.”
“We’ve got regulars coming here, you build up a clientele, we do evenings here as well, and they’re selling out every single month – it’s a real shame having to shut, as opposed to The Briny who could continue.
“We’re open seven days a week, from lunch through to dinner – we hope people make the most of us and our lovely view of the sea until October.”
The venue will host a performance by DJ Dave Joyce on Saturday, September, 28 and a closing party on October 19 “for people to see us off”.
Southsea Coastal Scheme project director Guy Mason said: “The council has been in productive discussions with The Beach Club for several years in preparation for the business’s temporary closure.
“Compensation will be agreed with The Beach Club as a condition of the Land Drainage Act 1991, which the Southsea Coastal Scheme operates under.
“The successful opening of the first two phases of the Southsea Coastal Scheme at Long Curtain Moat and Southsea Castle has seen a huge increase in visitors to the area.
“This greater footfall, coupled with the enhanced seafront, will directly benefit traders as well as protect their businesses from flooding.”
The Esplanade is due to reopen in summer 2026. For more details about Southsea Beach Club visit https://thebeachclub.co.uk/
