Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A temporary footpath is taking shape across Southsea Common ahead of the latest phase of the sea defence works which will see the esplanade closed for 18 months.

The new path is being created by the Coastal Partners team to the north of the Portsmouth Naval Memorial on the Common which will provide a route across the area after the promenade closes on October 21.

A temporary path is being created on Southsea Common, Portsmouth, on Friday, September 20, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing (200924-6350) | Sarah Standing

As previously reported by The News, the area between Blue Reef Aquarium and the hovercraft will be closed to the public the day after the Great South Run until Summer 2026 to allow for the works for the next phase of the sea defences which is known as Frontage 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work will include positioning the boulders and other materials to create the defences in the sea, as well as parking changes to the parking arrangements to create a better pedestrian route to the sea from Southsea Common.

Clarence Esplanade will also be narrowed and become westbound-only, except for a segregated cycleway which can be used to travel in either direction and will mostly be separated from the road by parking spaces. The monuments on the Esplanade will also be repositioned and new seating put in place with the whole area matching the phase which opened this summer between the Pyramids the Blue Reef.

Closures for Southsea Sea Defences | Southsea Coastal Scheme

With the work set to last around 18 months, a new temporary footpath is being created across the common to ensure continual access for pedestrians walking along the sea front which is being laid as far south as possible to reduce the impact on people using the common as well as events which will take place there over the next year and a half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the works Clarence Esplanade will be closed to all traffic both ways between the hovercraft and Blue Reef area with a diversion in place through Clarence Parade, Duisburg Way and Pier Road. Drivers will also be no longer able to park along that stretch of the esplanade and are being encouraged to use nearby carparks or use public transport.

The Beach Club, which sits on Clarence Esplanade, will also be shutting its doors from October 20 as it cannot operate while the work is being carried out.

The sea defences is the UK’s biggest authority-led coastal defence project which is costing upwards of £180million. The project has been divided into phases with phase one starting back in September 2020.