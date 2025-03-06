A group of people from Fareham are trying a different approach to saving the doomed Stubbington Study Centre as it makes a case for it to become an asset of community value.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next week councillors at Fareham Borough Council’s executive meeting on Tuesday (March 11), will hear arguments from Hill Head Residents’ Association on why the Stubbington Study Centre should be registered as an asset of community value (ACV).

The outdoor activity centre is owned by Hampshire County Council which wants to close it and open a specialist secure children’s home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Roebuck at the march to save Stubbington Study Centre | Chris Moorhouse

The communities in Hampshire have rallied around with marches and petitions to save the beloved site, with MPs and councillors also showing cross-party support to join the cry to keep the centre open.

The Hill Head Residents’ Association (HHRA) has submitted an application to the council nominating it for registration as an asset of community value stating it meets the legal test.

The officer report said the legal test is to determine whether Stubbington Study Centre is land of community value looking at current and for future community use. It needs to consider if the land and buildings furthers the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community.

If the council approves the registration of Stubbington Study Centre as an ACV, for five years it would stop the council from selling it without the association first being given the chance to bid for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HHRA listed eight reasons why the Stubbington Study Centre is currently being used to further social wellbeing and social interests in the local community.

Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, wrote in a letter to county council leader Cllr Nick Adams-King: “The proposal to close [the study centre] and repurpose has sent shockwaves through the Portsmouth community. Many, like me, enjoyed a week at SSC (Stubbington Study Centre) themselves as young people. Once gone, it will never be replaced.”

According to the association, three former outdoor education advisors/inspectors for Hampshire County Council told Cllr Adams-King: “It is statistically likely that, of the 6,000 plus children who experience SSC each year at a very young age, a significant proportion are arguably affected to an extent that means their ongoing life decisions and opportunities mitigate against future behaviours or actions for which provision such as that at Swanwick [Lodge] is required.

“In simple terms, SSC’s presence is part of the solution to the pressures on Swanwick. Its closure could arguably lead to greater requirement of secure unit places.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other reasons include: the community petition with 15,000 signatures, testimonies to the value of the study centre on the Change.org petition, a video made by the county council to celebrate 80 years of the centre’s operation and the community march from Lee-on-the-Solent on February 8.

The report also said the centre is financially viable and does not need any subsidy from the county council.

A recent meeting also heard how the study centre, which offers teambuilding, physical and environmental awareness activities, had 4,645 guests staying overnight last year and 1,948 day visitors – meaning it was about 95 per cent full.

Fareham’s council officers recommend the nomination and a decision will be made at Tuesday’s 5pm meeting.