"Don’t steal this from Hampshire children" - that's the message from furious residents to Hampshire County Council as it looks to move forward with plans to close Stubbington Study Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County residents have voiced their opposition to the council's plan to replace the much-loved outdoor activity centre with a children’s home.

Headteachers, former centre staff, residents and students have been speaking at today's critical Hampshire 2050 corporate services and resource select committee which will put forward a recommendation to decision-makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign to save Stubbington Study Centre continues | Chris Moorhouse

With an overwhelming message, Matilda and Charlotte, students from Crofton Secondary and Meoncross Secondary schools, urged the council to keep Stubbington open.

Matilda, who visited the site when she was 10 years old, said that while she visited other residential places, nothing compared to Stubbington.

She said: “The proposal means that the children will be denied the opportunity to experience the different activities provided there. It is unique. There are no other places like it. To claim there are hundreds, it's simply not true.

“Voting to remove these opportunities suggests to me that you simply don’t care about the impact closing this facility would have on thousands of children today and in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matilda added that the suggestion that other centres could be developed to offer a “similar” experience “is disingenuous”.

Matilda and Charlotte speaking at Hampshire County Council select committee in regards to the proposal to close Stubbington Study Centre | Hampshire County Council/LDRS

“I hugely value the opportunity to learn outside the classroom in a safe, happy environment. It hasn’t been made clear where else was considered for the secure children’s home, and you are honestly telling me that there is nowhere else suitable in the whole of Hampshire?”

Charlotte said that Stubbington, which offers teambuilding, physical and environmental awareness activities, helps many children learn about themselves and the world around them every year.

“Stubbington helps me and many others with self-confidence, teamwork, and many more things. It is somewhere where we all are the same, no matter what our background or ability is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand there is a need for special needs disadvantaged children's homes; however, please don’t remove this magical place for a very large number of children [...] to just give the land to a few.”

Clare Martin, a former worker at Stubbington, said that working at the centre was not only a job but a “transformative experience".

She said that learning outside the classroom has an unmeasurable life-changing power.

Alfie Nelson, who visited the centre when he was 10 and whose memory is “travel with me”, shared his brother’s story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On behalf of his brother, a foster care child, he said how Stubbington changed his life. From being a child who looked after the council, his brother is now a qualified football coach and referee.

He said: “He had the opportunity to visit Stubbington. When my parents picked him up, they said he was a different boy.

“With both parents in prison and committing criminal activity, he told me, if it wasn’t for Stubbington, I could have been one of those children in the secure unit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is doing well at college and plans to work with children in schools, teaching sports and outdoor activities.

Heather Blades said that the centre is a “valuable community resource” for all children of Hampshire, offering “unique” learning experiences while fostering resilience, responsibility and respect for others.

Mrs Blades said that the suggestion that the experience at Stubbington can be recreated in other centres “missed the point”.

“The complete Stubbington experience is unique and cannot be recreated elsewhere,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Willoughby, headteacher of Hook-With-Warsash CE Academy, and former head Kevin Harcombe | Hampshire County Council/LDRS

Sara Willoughby, headteacher of Hook-With-Warsash CE Academy, and Kevin Harcombe, a former Hampshire headteacher, reiterate the value of Stubbington for schools, children, and parents.

Mrs Willoughby: "It is easy to assume that other residential sites could provide the same experience, but the truth is they can’t. It’s a unique place that offers something that no other site in our region can match.

Mr Harcombe said: “You cannot replicate the site. Once it is gone, it is gone. Stubbington is not a luxury; it is an investment in our children’s future.

“This action, if taken, is like selling the silver, you will never ever get it back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lin Gell, organiser of the petition ‘Save Stubbington Study Centre’ | Hampshire County Council/LDRS

Lin Gell, organiser of the petition ‘Save Stubbington Study Centre’, said: "Don't crash their dreams, don't take away what is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, don't steal this from Hampshire children."

County councillors from Fareham and Gosport also made their representation to keep the centre open.

Hampshire County Council said the new home was needed to cope with a high demand for specialist residential care and alternative activity centres were available.

The select committee will present its recommendation to the cabinet this afternoon. The cabinet made the final decision on March 18.