Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman has insisted that she has no plans to defect to Reform UK, despite sharing a platform with the political rivals today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Braverman appeared alongside Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice at an event hosted by the Prosperity Institute where she put forward a plan to leave the European Convention of Human Rights put forward by Conservative former home secretary.

It comes after warnings that leaving the ECHR, which Reform sees as necessary to enact the “mass deportations” it has planned, would breach the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) signed in 1998 which ended 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Suella Braverman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite appearing alongside Mr Tice at the event, Ms Braverman was insistent that she was not planning to defect to Reform.

She said: “I’m not defecting. I’ve been elected as a Conservative Member of Parliament.”

But she did not deny that she had been approached about defecting by figures within Reform, a party which until recently counted her husband as a member.

Asked whether she had been approached, she said: “I have a lot of friends in Reform. My husband was very recently a member of Reform.

“I also have, breaking news, friends in the Liberal Democrats. I also know people in the Labour Party. I’m not defecting to Labour or to the Lib Dems. Let me just tell you that I’m not defecting.”