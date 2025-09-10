Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman is set appear at a press conference with Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice, fuelling speculation of a defection to the party.

She will be joined at the event by Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, which is set to be livestreamed.

Mr Tice on Wednesday posted on X: “Tomorrow at 10am I will be sharing a press conference with @DavidGHFrost and @SuellaBraverman

“Don’t miss it! Will be live streamed.”

A defection to Nigel Farage’s party by former home secretary Ms Braverman would not come as a surprise to many, with her being vocal on a number of issues close to the hearts of Reform voters - including speaking out against migrant housing plans in both Fareham and Waterlooville.

She has repeatedly refused to rule out ditching the Conservatives and told The Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast last week: “We can’t ignore the polls. Reform is doing very well at the moment.”

Her husband, Rael Braverman, was a member of Reform for a few months before quitting in July due to criticism of his wife over her immigration policies while at the helm of the Home Office.

If Ms Braverman were to defect to Reform she would be joining the ranks of local Portsmouth politicians George Madgwick and Raymond Dent who defected from the Portsmouth Independents Party, and former Conservative councillor and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Terry Norton.