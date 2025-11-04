Gosport residents, workers and visitors are being invited to share their feedback on the town’s Waterfront Regeneration Plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport Borough Council and its design partners have added a third public consultation event to gather feedback on the latest designs for the town’s waterfront regeneration and public realm improvements. The newly added event will take place at Elson Library on Monday 17 November 11am-2pm.

This will follow two earlier sessions:

Tuesday 4 November, 6–9pm at Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1BT

Tuesday 11 November, 2.30pm–6.30pm at Christ Church, Stoke Road, PO12 1JQ

The consultation invites residents, businesses, community groups, and visitors to share their views and ideas to help shape a masterplan that reflects Gosport’s unique character and community needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work continues on the demolition of Gosport Bus Station. Photo by Alex Shute | The News

The masterplan runs from the Submarine Museum at Haslar through the town centre and High Street up to Hardway. It aims to reconnect the waterfront with the town centre, enhance public spaces, and celebrate Gosport’s maritime heritage while supporting sustainable economic growth.

Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Peter Chegwyn, says: “By engaging in these events and the online survey, local people can help shape a redevelopment that delivers lasting social, economic, and environmental benefits, aligned with our long-term vision for a vibrant and sustainable Gosport.”

Tom Green, Principal Consultant and Project Manager at Haskoning, which is developing the masterplan with LDA Design, added: “Together with LDA Design, we’ve developed a masterplan that is shaped by earlier community feedback. We’re keen to hear the public’s thoughts on the latest proposals to help create a waterfront that’s vibrant, inclusive and accessible, celebrating Gosport’s maritime heritage and supporting local people and businesses.”

Sophie Thompson, Director at LDA Design, said: “The masterplan draws inspiration from Gosport’s rich history and culture. At its heart is the local community and their stories, experiences and sense of identity. We’re excited to hear people’s feedback so we can create a design that truly reflects Gosport and its people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haskoning is a sustainable consultancy, engineering, and design firm specialising in transport planning, while LDA Design is an expert in landscape architecture, urban design, and planning. Both teams have contributed to coastal and placemaking projects across the region, including Portsmouth’s coastal defence schemes and Gosport’s flood resilience and placemaking projects at Forton, Seafield, and Alverstoke.

The old Royal Navy Rum Store at Victoria Quay in Weevil Lane, Gosport, used to be a major storage hub for sailors storing goods for long deployments. The 150-year-old Grade II listed building is currently being renovated. | Sarah Standing (140225-9459)

The Public Realm initiative will run in tandem with two major regeneration schemes: the transformation of the former Royal Navy Rum Store, which is delivered in partnership with UK Docks and partly funded by the Levelling Up Fund, and the redevelopment of the old Gosport bus station into a “People’s Park.”

The £22m Rum Store project has secured final approval and aims to convert the derelict Grade II listed building on Victoria Quay into a vibrant mixed-use hub, featuring retail, restaurants and a rooftop bar.

The demolished Gosport Bus Station Photo by Alex Shute | The News

Meanwhile, demolition of the former Gosport bus station is underway, making way for "The People's Park" which includes landscaped public spaces, cafés, a performance venue and improved waterfront connectivity as part of a dramatic gateway into Gosport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, these enhancements under the Public Realm umbrella are expected to stimulate economic growth, expand employment opportunities, and showcase Gosport’s distinctive waterfront.

You can view the latest designs and complete the online survey here: Gosport masterplan survey. Survey closes at 12pm on Tuesday 25 November.