The transformative plans to bring eateries, bars and cycle spaces to Gosport’s waterfront have taken an important step forward.

Gosport Borough Council has now submitted a planning application for the People’s Park, at the site of the old bus station, to its planning department.

The planning, part of a £38million waterfront regeneration scheme, has coincided with the resumption of the demolition of the old Gosport Bus Station last week.

The proposed design for Gosport People's Park | HGP Architects/LDRS

Demolition and the initial landscaping of the site have already been approved as part of application reference 25/00063/GR3.

Alex King, managing director of Mission Town Planning, submitted the second set of plans on behalf of Gosport Borough Council for the construction of part single, part two-storey buildings for shops, roof terraces, landscaping and a service layby on the Esplanade.

Designed by HGP Architects Ltd, it includes a low-rise building for a selection of cafes, restaurants and bars, and another building for a cycle repair hub, and a new ferry ticket office.

The current toilets will be renovated, and a new Changing Places toilet will be built. The plans indicate a site for a pop-up concession and a total of 20 new trees will be planted across the site.

The access and development statement said there is an under provision of cycles spaces and storage. The provision for secure cycle storage will increase to 12 from 10 with public cycle spaces increasing from 36 to 150.

Plans include spaces for electric scooters and refuse bins.

Proposed North Ferry link designs at the site of the Former Gosport Bus Station | HGP Architects/LDRS

The statement also said: “The first development phase of the People’s Park set a clear vision for how the site is to move forward. This new point of destination and arrival, enhanced pedestrian connection, the integration of public performance and facility, and the creation of third spaces.”

Construction Contractor, Neilcott Construction Limited, appointed in September will build the permanent buildings offering the food and beverages.

A decision is expected at the end of October with works expected to start in early December 2025, if approval is granted as expected, for a July 2026 completion of the park.

Design concept for Gosport's People's Park | HGP Architects/LDRS

Demolition of the old bus station by PMC Construction and Development Services is expected to take six weeks after which landscaping the area will start and expected to finish by February next year.

The new shops are expected to be ready to be occupied by new vendors from May 2026.

So far, one public comment has been received on the council planning portal. Neighbour Andrew Mair said: “I do want to see this area developed but it’s hard to see how it will be a success when there are so many empty shops in the High Street.”

Mr Mair also raised concerns over lack of parking for visitors and requested a 3-D virtual model of the plans for residents to better understand the concept and design.

Planning chiefs have until December 22 to decide this planning application 25/00294/GR3.

