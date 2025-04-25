'Unimaginative' and 'overbearing': Royal Beach Hotel plans spark local anger
The application, submitted by Zenda Ltd through Mission Town Planning Ltd, proposes a two-part scheme: the conversion of the Victorian-era West Wing into 31 flats, and the construction of a six-storey “North Wing” building on Mansion and Alhambra Roads comprising 26 additional units.
The site lies prominently within the East Southsea Conservation Area, directly opposite South Parade Pier.
According to the Portsmouth Society, while they support bringing the building “back into use and cherished,” they warned the plans “ignore completely the tenets of the conservation area” and risk an opportunity to restore the building to its “former glory”.
They slammed the North Wing design as “unattractive, unimaginative” and accused it of bearing “no relation whatsoever” to the architectural character of the more elegant West Wing.
To date, 45 public objections have been submitted, raising issues ranging from “overbearing massing” to fears of increased traffic and inadequate parking. Residents argue the development would bring “overlooking and loss of privacy,” “overshadowing,” and could burden local services.
Critics were also scathing about changes to the iconic façade, including the removal of original wrought iron balconies. Local objectors labelled the proposed roof extension “poorly designed,” citing “misaligned windows, lack of symmetry,” and an “unsympathetic design.”
Despite the public backlash, the council's planning officer report largely supports the proposal, citing the urgent need for housing. Portsmouth currently falls just short of its required five-year land supply, meaning national planning policy tilts in favour of development unless harm significantly outweighs benefits.
They judged the heritage harm as “less than substantial” and outweighed by public benefits like 57 new homes, improved public space, and addressing housing need.
Affordable housing won’t be provided on-site, as a previous financial contribution helped fund 20 units at the former Casey’s Bar site, fulfilling earlier obligations.
The proposal would provide a mix of unit sizes - nine one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom, and 10 three-bedroom homes.
