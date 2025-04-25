'Unimaginative' and 'overbearing': Royal Beach Hotel plans spark local anger

By Toby Paine

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major redevelopment proposal to transform the historic, but now vacant, Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea into 57 flats is set to go before Portsmouth’s planning committee.

The application, submitted by Zenda Ltd through Mission Town Planning Ltd, proposes a two-part scheme: the conversion of the Victorian-era West Wing into 31 flats, and the construction of a six-storey “North Wing” building on Mansion and Alhambra Roads comprising 26 additional units.

The site lies prominently within the East Southsea Conservation Area, directly opposite South Parade Pier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the Portsmouth Society, while they support bringing the building “back into use and cherished,” they warned the plans “ignore completely the tenets of the conservation area” and risk an opportunity to restore the building to its “former glory”.

Royal Beach Hotel, Southsea. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)Royal Beach Hotel, Southsea. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)
Royal Beach Hotel, Southsea. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

They slammed the North Wing design as “unattractive, unimaginative” and accused it of bearing “no relation whatsoever” to the architectural character of the more elegant West Wing.

To date, 45 public objections have been submitted, raising issues ranging from “overbearing massing” to fears of increased traffic and inadequate parking. Residents argue the development would bring “overlooking and loss of privacy,” “overshadowing,” and could burden local services.

Critics were also scathing about changes to the iconic façade, including the removal of original wrought iron balconies. Local objectors labelled the proposed roof extension “poorly designed,” citing “misaligned windows, lack of symmetry,” and an “unsympathetic design.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the public backlash, the council's planning officer report largely supports the proposal, citing the urgent need for housing. Portsmouth currently falls just short of its required five-year land supply, meaning national planning policy tilts in favour of development unless harm significantly outweighs benefits.

They judged the heritage harm as “less than substantial” and outweighed by public benefits like 57 new homes, improved public space, and addressing housing need.

Affordable housing won’t be provided on-site, as a previous financial contribution helped fund 20 units at the former Casey’s Bar site, fulfilling earlier obligations.

The proposal would provide a mix of unit sizes - nine one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom, and 10 three-bedroom homes.

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice