Watchdog finds ‘serious failings’ in Portsmouth council homes

Housing bosses in Portsmouth have been told there are "serious failings” in meeting consumer standards and “significant improvement is needed" in the city's council homes.

Portsmouth City Council was issued a C3 grading by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) after an investigation found it had failed to meet consumer standards.

The regulator began engaging with the council in August 2024 after concerns were raised in its Fire Safety Remediation Survey. Following further inquiries, the council conducted a self-assessment and made a self-referral to RSH in September.

The investigation identified several issues, including over 1,000 outstanding fire safety remedial actions, outdated electrical condition tests for more than 85 per cent of council homes - some in high-risk communal blocks - and incomplete stock condition surveys. Additionally, the regulator found a lack of clarity for tenants regarding repair services.

Kate Dodsworth, chief of regulatory engagement at RSH, said: "The health and safety of tenants is non-negotiable. Providing safe, decent homes for tenants starts with accurate, up-to-date data. Without this, it is impossible to deliver the right services to residents."

Portsmouth City Council has acknowledged the regulator’s findings and reaffirmed its commitment to improving housing services. The council emphasised that the grading was not unexpected and that work had already begun to address the identified shortcomings.

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: "We knew there was room for improvement to meet the new regulator standards. That's why we referred ourselves and have publicised this to our tenants and other stakeholders. We welcome and accept the findings of the regulator and will work constructively and proactively with them and our tenants on those areas they have identified."

To address the failings, the council has outlined a work plan that includes increasing officer visits to tenants’ homes to ensure data accuracy, improving record-keeping, prioritising fire safety actions, and increasing the frequency of electrical safety tests. A report on progress is due at the council’s housing decision meeting in February.

In April 2024, the regulator introduced new consumer standards for social housing landlords, which confirmed government expectations and introduced new regular inspections for local authorities. A C3 rating indicates that there are “serious failings” in meeting consumer standards and “significant improvement is needed”.