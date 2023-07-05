Wendy's in Portsmouth: Plan for flats above restaurant unveiled as the American fast food giant takes a step closer to opening in Commercial Road
JRK UK Properties Ltd has submitted an application for prior approval to the city council for the work which, if granted, would allow it to take place without the need for a full planning application.
The developer said the offices above the former Burton clothing store in Commercial Road had been vacant ‘for a substantial amount of time’ and that its proposals for nine flats to be created would make better use of the two upper floors.
‘The dwellings have been designed to a high standard and either comply with or exceed the nationally described minimum space standards and have a sufficient ceiling height,’ it said about the proposes one- and two-bed flats.
It added that the size of the scheme, combined with the length of time the space had been unused, meant it met the requirements to be approved under the permitted development procedure.
Should the work progress, it would bring the whole of the building back into use for the first time in a number of years following the recent granting of planning permission for the conversion of the ground floor to host the city’s first branch of the American fast food restaurant Wendy’s.
This application was approved at the end of last year and followed by a second application for new signs for the business. The second application was partially approved by the council last week.
Councillor Steve Pitt, the leader of the council has welcomed investment in Commercial Road which he has said is a key priority and one of the aims of the City Centre North and Civic Offices redevelopment projects.
‘This is one of the first signs that our plans to regenerate the city centre are having an impact,’ he said of Wendy’s decision to move into the city. ‘We’ve already seen River Island move to a bigger store and the fact we’ve been getting outbid when trying to buy these empty units is another good sign.’