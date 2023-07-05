JRK UK Properties Ltd has submitted an application for prior approval to the city council for the work which, if granted, would allow it to take place without the need for a full planning application.

The developer said the offices above the former Burton clothing store in Commercial Road had been vacant ‘for a substantial amount of time’ and that its proposals for nine flats to be created would make better use of the two upper floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The dwellings have been designed to a high standard and either comply with or exceed the nationally described minimum space standards and have a sufficient ceiling height,’ it said about the proposes one- and two-bed flats.

The vacant unit on the corner of Commercial Road and Arundel Street in Portsmouth earmarked to host the city\'s first branch of Wendy's with flats above it. Credit: JKR Restaurant

It added that the size of the scheme, combined with the length of time the space had been unused, meant it met the requirements to be approved under the permitted development procedure.

Should the work progress, it would bring the whole of the building back into use for the first time in a number of years following the recent granting of planning permission for the conversion of the ground floor to host the city’s first branch of the American fast food restaurant Wendy’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Pitt, the leader of the council has welcomed investment in Commercial Road which he has said is a key priority and one of the aims of the City Centre North and Civic Offices redevelopment projects.