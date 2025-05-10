Portsmouth Comic Con: Dates for 2026 revealed following 'magical' weekend that welcomed thousands

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th May 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 15:18 BST
Over 8,000 people flocked to Guildhall last weekend to immerse themselves in a world of sci-fi and comic books - and the 2026 dates have now been confirmed.

Last weekend has been crowned ‘the best year yet’ for the ever popular Comic Con event in the city with thousands attending.

Following the huge success of this year’s event, the team have confirmed that Comic Con will be returning on May 2 and 3, 2026.

The Star Wars Experience was a big draw at Portsmouth Comic Conplaceholder image
The Star Wars Experience was a big draw at Portsmouth Comic Con

This year, the event offered a long list of interactive and immersive experiences to get stuck into including the Star Wars and Star Trek experience.

Nick Coles, Event Director, said “Every year we challenge ourselves to make Portsmouth Comic Con even better than it was the year before and introduce new and exciting experiences to make sure there is always something surprising and different that people can enjoy.

“We thank all of our partners, some of whom work with us all year round, to make the event what it is. Most importantly, we thank all of our visitors who create such a warm and magical atmosphere that makes Portsmouth Comic Con one of the most special in the country.

“Next year we are back on 2nd and 3rd May and the challenge is on to make 2026’s event even more amazing.”

For more information about Portsmouth Comic Con 2026, click here.

