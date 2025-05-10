Over 8,000 people flocked to Guildhall last weekend to immerse themselves in a world of sci-fi and comic books - and the 2026 dates have now been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the huge success of this year’s event, the team have confirmed that Comic Con will be returning on May 2 and 3, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star Wars Experience was a big draw at Portsmouth Comic Con

This year, the event offered a long list of interactive and immersive experiences to get stuck into including the Star Wars and Star Trek experience.

Nick Coles, Event Director, said “Every year we challenge ourselves to make Portsmouth Comic Con even better than it was the year before and introduce new and exciting experiences to make sure there is always something surprising and different that people can enjoy.

“We thank all of our partners, some of whom work with us all year round, to make the event what it is. Most importantly, we thank all of our visitors who create such a warm and magical atmosphere that makes Portsmouth Comic Con one of the most special in the country.

“Next year we are back on 2nd and 3rd May and the challenge is on to make 2026’s event even more amazing.”