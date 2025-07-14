Portsmouth man captures fantastic moment Red Arrows soar over the city - Where can I see the Red Arrows next?
Footage shows the Red Arrows flying over Portsmouth on June 13.
Gordon Stevens filmed the Red Arrows as they were on their way to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Where can I see the Red Arrows next?
18/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
19/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
20/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
21/07/2025 The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen
26/07/2025 Swanage Carnival
26/07/2025 Old Buckenham
27/07/2025 Old Buckenham
09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast
10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
13/08/2025 Falmouth Week
14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival
21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta
05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
07/09/2025 Great North Run - Newcastle / South Shields
04/10/2025Duxford Flying Finale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.