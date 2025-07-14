Portsmouth man captures fantastic moment Red Arrows soar over the city - Where can I see the Red Arrows next?

By Jessica Martin
Published 14th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST
A video shows the Red Arrows soaring over Portsmouth - Where to see the Red Arrows next.

Footage shows the Red Arrows flying over Portsmouth on June 13.

Gordon Stevens filmed the Red Arrows as they were on their way to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Where can I see the Red Arrows next?

18/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

19/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

20/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

The Red Arrows fly over Portsmouth on July 13.placeholder image
The Red Arrows fly over Portsmouth on July 13. | Gordon Stevens

21/07/2025 The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen

26/07/2025 Swanage Carnival

26/07/2025 Old Buckenham

27/07/2025 Old Buckenham

09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow

09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast

10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow

13/08/2025 Falmouth Week

14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival

21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow

22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow

22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta

05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight

06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight

07/09/2025 Great North Run - Newcastle / South Shields

04/10/2025Duxford Flying Finale

