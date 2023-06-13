This recognition reflects their exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, and remarkable achievements within their industry.

Now in its 11th year, and previously described as ‘The Grammys for Entrepreneurship’, the awards celebrate the outstanding individuals and businesses that drive innovation, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the growth of the UK economy.

The Purpose Entrepreneur category recognises the exceptional achievements of entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses with a deep sense of purpose and a commitment to creating positive social and environmental impact.

The R;pple Team

Alice Hendy, CEO and founder of R;pple said: ‘I’m delighted that R;pple have been shortlisted for award number 27! We don’t do our work for backslaps, but every award showcases our charity, helps us to spread the word of our free suicide prevention tool, and saves lives from suicide.’

Alice lost her brother Josh in November 2020 to suicide aged just 21. Josh had been researching techniques to take his own life via harmful internet searches. To ensure more help and support is given to individuals searching for harmful content online, Alice set up R;pple.

R;pple is a digital tool, which if a user searches for harmful content online, they will first be guided through a filter of breathing exercises and then very simple, uncluttered and calmly presented strategies and forums, help lines and mental health services they can access both now and longer term: accompanied with messages of hope and encouragement to keep safe.

Awards founder Francesca James said: ‘Every year I am blown away with the quantity and quality of applications we receive, and this year is no exception. The Great British Entrepreneur Awards receives thousands of applications annually and the competition is tough.’

Alice Hendy, founder of R;pple

The awards ceremony will take place on November 20 at London’s Grosvenor House, where industry leaders, innovators, and influencers will gather to celebrate the achievements of the finalists.

So far R;pple has been downloaded more than 1.2m times, including by businesses such as KMPG, PwC, West Ham United FC, and Save the Children and the universities of Portsmouth, Wolverhampton, Reading, De Montford, Greenwich, Exeter, and more.

It has intercepted more 13,500 harmful online searches.