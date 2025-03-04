15 minute delays on M27 westbound between junction 9 and junction 5
Drivers are facing ‘severe delays’ on the M27 this morning.
Earlier this morning (March 4) a lane was closed on the M27 westbound due to a stalled car. As a result of this, there are heavy delays in the area.
The AA said: “Severe delays of 16 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”
