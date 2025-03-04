15 minute delays on M27 westbound between junction 9 and junction 5

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 08:15 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 08:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drivers are facing ‘severe delays’ on the M27 this morning.

Earlier this morning (March 4) a lane was closed on the M27 westbound due to a stalled car. As a result of this, there are heavy delays in the area.

The AA said: “Severe delays of 16 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”

For more information about the traffic, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshireM27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice