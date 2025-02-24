87-year-old woman hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by Dacia Jogger in Southampton

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 10:57 BST

An 87-year-old has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by a Dacia Jogger.

The police have launched an appeal to try and identify a key witness in their investigation following a serious crash in Southampton.

Emergency services received reports of a collision in Rownhams Road at around 1.15pm on January 11.

It was reported that a green Dacia Jogger collided with an 87-year-old woman who sustained serious injuries.

Officers investigating a serious collision in Southampton are asking for help in identifying a key witness who was driving a white van at the time of the collision. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

As part of the police investigation, a 35-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

He has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

An appeal has now been launched to try and identify the driver of a white van who was on the road at the time of the crash. Police believe the driver may have seen what happened.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We want to reiterate that the driver of the van is not being treated as a suspect.

“Attempts to identify the van by different combinations of a partial registration number have been unsuccessful and we would like to speak to anyone with clearer images of the vehicle.

“If you were driving this van, or know who might have been, please contact us on 101 with reference 44250014710.”

