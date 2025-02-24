An 87-year-old has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by a Dacia Jogger.

Emergency services received reports of a collision in Rownhams Road at around 1.15pm on January 11.

Officers investigating a serious collision in Southampton are asking for help in identifying a key witness who was driving a white van at the time of the collision. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

As part of the police investigation, a 35-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

An appeal has now been launched to try and identify the driver of a white van who was on the road at the time of the crash. Police believe the driver may have seen what happened.

“Attempts to identify the van by different combinations of a partial registration number have been unsuccessful and we would like to speak to anyone with clearer images of the vehicle.

“If you were driving this van, or know who might have been, please contact us on 101 with reference 44250014710.”