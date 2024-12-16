The speed limit has been cut in parts of Bursledon despite residents’ objections that the measure is “flawed” and “illogical”.

The speed limit on the A27 at Providence Hill, Oakhill, and Bridge Road will be reduced from 40mph to 30mph to accommodate a proposed cycleway as part of the Southampton Transforming Cities Fund.

The aim of the scheme is to improve cycle connections in the area by creating a new cycle route between Windhover roundabout and Church Lane on the A27.

A27 Providence Hill at its junction with Portsmouth Road is one of the sections to have its speed limit reduced | Google

In line with the project, Hampshire County Council will reduce the speed from 40mph to 30mph between its junction with Portsmouth Road and the existing speed limit change to 30mph near Old Bridge House Road.

According to the report, police traffic management officer David Taylor supports the proposed 30 miles per hour speed limit but “feels” that measures are “not adequate enough”.

Three objections were raised by residents who urged the county council to extend the speed limit to the whole of Providence Hill due to public safety reasons.

John White said that while he welcomed the “overdue” decision to reduce the speed limit on the A27, he does not understand why the proposed 30mph limit does not cover the whole of Providence Hill.

“If the proposals were to be passed in their current form, then the stretch of the A27 from the dual carriageway that leads from junction 8 of the M27 all the way through to the dual carriageway that leads to junction 9 of the M27 will be a 30mph zone, all except for the majority of Providence Hill – this makes absolutely no sense,” he said.

Mr White added that the proposal is “ seriously flawed”.

“It is our view that it would make far more sense if the 30mph limit began at the top of Providence Hill, as cars enter it from Windhover roundabout,” he added.

“The section of Providence Hill, between the roundabout and Oakley Vale, is where vehicles pick up the most speed and proposing to position the start of the 30mph limit so close to Portsmouth Road will have much less effect of slowing vehicles in time for the junction.”

Nic Drew expressed his objections to the plans, noting that cars, motorbikes, and especially heavy vehicles speed down Providence Hill after exiting the motorway, where their perception of speed is influenced by motorway travel.

Mr Drew said: “It makes no sense to have vehicles coming off Windover Roundabout, speeding up to 40mph for a few hundred metres before having to reduce speed again to 30mph.

“It is clearly an illogical decision not to reduce the speed limit on Providence Hill to 30mph.”

Hampshire County Council noted that the northern section of Providence Hill has a wide carriageway with properties set back from the road and some with direct access visible to drivers.

As residents move into Oakhill, the density of visible properties and access points increases. Much of Providence Hill features a footway separated from the road by a grass verge, which enhances pedestrian safety.

For those reasons, it is considered that the road conditions meet the expectations for the existing 40mph speed limit.