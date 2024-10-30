Police are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop and drove the wrong way down a busy A road to escape from them.

Police tried to pull over a black Citreon Berlingo near junction 12 on the M27 on Wednesday, October 30 at around 3.45am. Instead of stopping, the driver carried on before exiting the A27 at Emsworth and then returned to the road driving east on the westbound carriageway before abandoning the car at the BP service station.

Police were unable to locate the driver and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a vehicle drove the wrong way on the A27 in the early hours of this morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the exact circumstances. While we know traffic on the road at this time would have been limited, we are keen to hear from anyone who saw the Berlingo driving the wrong way on the A27. In particular, we would like to speak to anyone with dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44240468739.”

Information can also be submitted via the Hampshire police website.