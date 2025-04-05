Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visit Shots! now

The A3 is currently closed in both directions near Bramshott following a serious car crash this afternoon (Saturday, April 5).

The busy road, linking Portsmouth to London, is closed between Liphook and Bramshott Common with emergency services on scene. The Hindhead Tunnel was also closed.

According to AA traffic reports are are tailbacks northbound to Griggs Green with southbound traffic tailback beyond the Hindhead Tunnel as far as Witley Common.

The accident happened on the southbound carriageway but the northbound carriageway has been closed to allow the emergency services access to the scene,

Southbound traffic is being urged to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

From the A3 Southbound, leave at the Stag Hill interchange (Hogs Back) and join the A31 towards Farnham.

Continue for approximately 7 miles, to the Shepherd and Flock roundabout.

Use the 1st exit and continue on the A31 Farnham Bypass.

Continue to the B3001 junction.

Cross over this junction to roundabout A31/ A325.

Take the 1st exit A325 and follow it along its entire length to the Longmoor Interchange roundabout.

Take the second exit on the roundabout to re-joining the A3 Southbound.

More as we get it.