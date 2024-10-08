Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are bracing themselves for traffic misery as a result of a weekend of closures on the A3 and A3(M) with a huge 35-mile official diversion in place.

Resurfacing work is scheduled to be carried on 4.5km of the southbound carriageway of the A3 which will result in its closure between the Petersfield junction with the A272 and the Hazelton Interchange with B2149 at junction 2 of the A3(M) at junction 2.

The closures will be in place from will begin at 9pm on Friday, 11 October and will be in place until 6am Monday, 14 October. It is the first of two weekend closures of the stretch, the second taking place at the end of the month from October 25 to 28 - the weekend before the half term holidays for many schools.

Overnight closures of the same stretch will then also take place from Monday, October 28 to Tuesday, November 5 9pm to 6am (Monday to Friday)

The diversion route will be via A272 west towards West Meon Hut, A32 south towards Fareham, A27 east through Portchester & Cosham, and A3 London Rd/Portsmouth Rd north via Purbrook, Waterlooville and Cowplain to A3(M) Junction 2. This includes taking traffic through the ongoing roadworks at Cams Hill.

The diversion route as a result of the A3 closures | National Highways

Project Manager Joe Cairns, from National Highways, said: “We understand the impact this may have on local communities but we plan our work carefully to try and minimise disruption, that's why we are carrying this work out over two weekends when traffic is at its lightest.

"There will be an impact and a degree of disruption which we apologise for, but the alternative would be to have this work taking place intermittently over six or seven-week period which would require numerous closures and significantly more disruption and hassle for local people.

“The last thing we want is people stuck in their cars when they could be doing something better with their weekend. So, my advice is to avoid travelling around the closed section if you can. If your journey is necessary, I would urge road users to stick to the signed diversion route and allow additional time to complete their journeys. For those travelling south from further afield, please plan your journey ahead, and look for an alternative route, such as the M3.

“This short term inconvenience will deliver long-term benefits for drivers who use this stretch of the A3.”