Increased vandalism incidents prompts First Bus to impose week long BRT diversion
Buses have been targetted recently amid a surge in vandalism, prompting First Bus to temporarily reduce the number of vehicles operating the E1 route last weekend.
This comes after a sharp rock was hurled at a service vehicle, causing significant damage. It has been reported that this is not the first incident of its kind with bricks and other projectiles thrown at buses in recent weeks.
Following the temporary reduction of operating vehicles, First Bus has now confirmed that all E1 and E2 services will be diverted off the BRT until next week.
In a statement on the First Bus website, it says: “Due to Increased levels of vandalism on the BRT Busway we have taken the decision to divert all E1 & E2 Services off the BRT from 20:00 on 1 September until 8 September 2025.”
Buses leaving Fareham Bus Station will serve Palmerston Drive as usual, then continue towards Gosport along the A32, stopping at all main road stops, including Fort Brockhurst.
Service vehicles leaving Gosport Bus Station will stop at Fort Brockhurst, where they will continue along the A32 to Newgate Lane. Buses will then rejoin the BRT route via Palmerston Drive where the service will continue as normal towards Fareham Train Station and Bus Station.