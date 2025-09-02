‘Increased levels of vandalism’ has resulted in a significant bus diversion after a sharp rock was launched at a vehicle over the weekend.

Buses have been targetted recently amid a surge in vandalism, prompting First Bus to temporarily reduce the number of vehicles operating the E1 route last weekend.

Picture of a stone buried in the front of an E1 bus in Gosport. Increased levels of vandalism has seen First Bus operating less vehicles on the BRT Busway. | Contrib

This comes after a sharp rock was hurled at a service vehicle, causing significant damage. It has been reported that this is not the first incident of its kind with bricks and other projectiles thrown at buses in recent weeks.

In a statement on the First Bus website, it says: “Due to Increased levels of vandalism on the BRT Busway we have taken the decision to divert all E1 & E2 Services off the BRT from 20:00 on 1 September until 8 September 2025.”

Buses leaving Fareham Bus Station will serve Palmerston Drive as usual, then continue towards Gosport along the A32, stopping at all main road stops, including Fort Brockhurst.

Service vehicles leaving Gosport Bus Station will stop at Fort Brockhurst, where they will continue along the A32 to Newgate Lane. Buses will then rejoin the BRT route via Palmerston Drive where the service will continue as normal towards Fareham Train Station and Bus Station.