The cost of Portsmouth’s park and ride is set to increase for the first time since the service began - with some types of tickets also being axed.

From September 28, the cost of a day ticket will increase from £4 for up to five people to £5 in the first fare increase since the service began in 2014.

The day ticket with a Hoverbus add-on will cost £7, up from £6; with ten trips on a Flexipass costing £35 instead of £30; 20 trips costing £60 instead of £50; and 50 trips costing £145 instead of £100. However, weekly, monthly and annual passes - largely bought by commuters - are being stopped.

The park and ride which runs every 15 minutes and travels via the city centre to The Hard, is run by First Bus on behalf of Portsmouth City Council which says the price increase is needed - but is still provides great value for money.

New-look park and ride for Portsmouth | PCC

A council statement said: “We need to adjust fares to ensure the service remains efficient, reliable, and sustainable amid rising operational costs. Despite the increase, park and ride continues to offer excellent value for money.

“We've streamlined the fare structure to include the most popular amongst frequent travellers, so that customers continue to benefit from a simpler choice and flexibility.

“Flexipass fares remain the most convenient and cost-effective choice for regular travellers. Depending on the pass you choose, each return journey works out at just £2.90 to £3.50 per day, making it a smart choice for families, friends, and colleagues, and the freedom to travel on any day within a trip allowance.

“If you currently hold a weekly, monthly, or annual pass, please continue using your remaining credit. Once it expires, please switch to a Flexipass to continue enjoying flexible and affordable travel.

“The service continues to offer convenient and cost-effective travel that helps reduce congestion and supports a greener future for Portsmouth.”