Fresh ‘disruptive’ lane closures are set to be put in place in Hilsea as the first phase of the ongoing project to upgrade the local gas network nears its conclusion.

This weekend, both lanes of the northbound carriageway in London Road near the Shell petrol station. will be closed, with all traffic needing to use the bus lane to exit the city. The closures will begin at 6am on Saturday, March 15 and last no later than 11pm on Sunday March 16 and motorists are advised to plan their journeys to avoid delays.

One of the two northbound lanes will remain closures for a further two weeks which will allow SGN to complete work on the syphon pots located in the centre of the northbound carriageway. This is on top of the southbound lane closures near the Coach and Horses pub.

Motorists will need to use the bus lane to exit the city | The News

SGN spokesperson Bradley Barlow said that excellent progress was being made on phase one of the project to replace the medium pressure gas main, following disruption and lane closures in the north of the city in the area for well over a year.

He said: “Our engineers are making excellent progress with phase one of the gas main replacement on London Road. To enable the team to complete work on the syphon pots located in the centre of the northbound carriageway, we have planned the following weekend of works.

“We appreciate how disruptive these essential replacement works can be for the community and road users. Our engineers are working as quickly and as safely as possible to complete these works without delay.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Phase two of works to replace the low pressure gas main is set to begin on Monday, March 24 until approximately mid-June. SGN has said these works will be less disruptive than phase one, involving lane closures as works progress.

For the latest visit www.sgn.co.uk/our-gas-works/major-planned-projects/portsmouth-london-road