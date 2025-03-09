More lane closures in Hilsea for SGN gas replacement work to start tomorrow
Ongoing work, carried out by SGN, to replace aging gas networks has resulted in multiple lane closures in the north of the city over the past few months.
The first phase of the work started at the beginning of the year and SGN have been working to replace the metallic Victorian gas mains within the southbound carriageway of London Road.
There has been a temporary southbound lane closure outside the old News Centre since Monday, March 3, which is due to last for approximately two weeks.
A fresh set of closures are also set to be in place from tomorrow in the north of the city as first phase of the project nears completion.
From Monday, March 10 engineers will be moving down the road and there will be a temporary southbound lane closure outside the Coach and Horses pub. This closure will be in place for approximately three weeks.
Phase two of the major work is expected to commence on Monday, March 24 with work is anticipated to continue until mid-June.
The second phase of the work will involve replacing the low-pressure gas main in the northern carriageway of London Road. These works are due to be less disruptive than phase one, involving lane closures as works progress.
