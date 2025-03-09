A new set of lane closures will be in place from tomorrow morning at a busy road in the north of the city as the first phase of gas works nears completion.

Southbound London Road/Northern Parade - SGN gasworks | The News

The first phase of the work started at the beginning of the year and SGN have been working to replace the metallic Victorian gas mains within the southbound carriageway of London Road.

A fresh set of closures are also set to be in place from tomorrow in the north of the city as first phase of the project nears completion.

From Monday, March 10 engineers will be moving down the road and there will be a temporary southbound lane closure outside the Coach and Horses pub. This closure will be in place for approximately three weeks.

The second phase of the work will involve replacing the low-pressure gas main in the northern carriageway of London Road. These works are due to be less disruptive than phase one, involving lane closures as works progress.