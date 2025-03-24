Disruptive road closures on key Portsmouth route for gas works - diversions in place
From Friday, April 4 to Monday, April 14 SGN contractors FPF Utilities Limited will be replacing a short section of gas main on Havant Road which it says are essential to ensure it can ‘provide residents and the community with a safe and efficient gas supply’.
Havant Road will be closed westbound between the junctions of Eastern Road and Farlington Avenue which will mean no through vehicle traffic heading westbound towards Cosham along the road. A signed diversion route will be in place.
However the eastbound side heading towards A3(M) will remain open.
On top of this there will also be a full closure on Farlington Avenue from the junction of Havant Road to Evelegh Road with no through traffic on the busy route up and down Portsdown Hill, although access to local properties will be maintained with the site team keeping them informed.
Bus routes for services 19, 21, 22 and 23 will be affected and SGN advise passengers to contact their service providers for information about changes to their regular service. Services 22 and 23 will be operating on a diversion route, which may be disruptive for passenger timetables causing local delays.
An SGN spokesperson said: “Due to the challenging location of the gas main in the road and for everyone’s safety.
“Vehicle access to properties within both closures will be maintained and our site team will liaise with residents affected to keep them informed about access arrangements. Some on street parking within the closures will be suspended.
“Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained past the closures and work area.
“We appreciate how disruptive these works may be for the community. To help minimise the impact for road users, we’ve planned these works within the school holidays when local traffic is significantly reduced.
“We assure you that, for everyone’s safety, we have no other option than to close the road while we complete these works.
“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Other recent work in the city carried out by SGN include the ongoing major works in Hilsea, and near the University of Portsmouth in Cambridge Road.
