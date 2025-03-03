Temporary three week SGN closure in St Michael's Road for gas main replacement

A temporary road closure will be in place in the middle of the city while SGN replaces the gas main.

SGN has been working over the past few weeks to replace the gas main between Cambridge Road roundabout and St Michaels Road in Portsmouth.

These works have been planned with urgency due to ongoing gas escapes on this section of the gas main.

To complete the final connections, from Thursday 6 March to Monday 31 March, SGN will need to temporarily close St Michael's Road northbound.
To complete the final connections, from Thursday 6 March to Monday 31 March, SGN will need to temporarily close St Michael's Road northbound. | SGN

As a result of the replacement works, SGN has been working at the site and there have been numerous closures in place.

SGN has now confirmed that it will be implementing a temporary road closure between St Michael's Road northbound on the gyratory (alongside Mercantile House).

This closure will be in place from Thursday, March 6 until Monday, March 31 and a diversion route will be in place.

Traffic heading northbound will be diverted westbound along Cambridge Road to the roundabout to then head back towards St Michael's Road.

For more information about the closure, click here.

