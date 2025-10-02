North Hill Closure: Drivers negotiate diversions with busy Fareham road closed for 10 months as new layout is created
North Hill has been closed to through traffic since Monday (September 29 2025) and will remain closed until June 2026 as part of the upgrade to the change the existing roundabout arrangement into a signalised junction with traffic lights.
There will be a new dedicated bus lane and new pedestrian and cycle crossing points and links linked to the construction of the new 6,000-home Welborne garden Village next to Knowle. A plan of the finished scheme can be viewed here.
It is linked to, but separate from, the works to upgrade junction 10 of the M27 which will create the ability to enter and exit the motorway in both directions. The works in North Hill then link up to the new layout being created.
When complete, drivers will use the junction as a signalised junction with filter lanes and traffic lights enabling continued access north and south to Fareham via Wickham Road or North Hill but also access to and from Furze Court.
During the works, residents of North Hill and West Downs Close will continue to have access to their homes and a traffic diversion route is in place via Wickham Road and Old Turnpike Road.
Meanwhile, details of the Christmas and New Year closures of the M27 to allow more works at the Junction 10 site are expected to be announced in October.
For more details of the scheme visit www.welborne.co.uk/news/northhilljunctonupgrade
