North Hill Closure: Drivers negotiate diversions with busy Fareham road closed for 10 months as new layout is created

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 15:15 BST
Drivers have been negotiating diversions put in place this week with a busy Fareham road closed to through traffic for around ten months while a new layout is created.

North Hill has been closed to through traffic since Monday (September 29 2025) and will remain closed until June 2026 as part of the upgrade to the change the existing roundabout arrangement into a signalised junction with traffic lights.

There will be a new dedicated bus lane and new pedestrian and cycle crossing points and links linked to the construction of the new 6,000-home Welborne garden Village next to Knowle. A plan of the finished scheme can be viewed here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Diversion route away from North Hill, Farehamplaceholder image
Diversion route away from North Hill, Fareham | Blanchard Wells

It is linked to, but separate from, the works to upgrade junction 10 of the M27 which will create the ability to enter and exit the motorway in both directions. The works in North Hill then link up to the new layout being created.

When complete, drivers will use the junction as a signalised junction with filter lanes and traffic lights enabling continued access north and south to Fareham via Wickham Road or North Hill but also access to and from Furze Court.

During the works, residents of North Hill and West Downs Close will continue to have access to their homes and a traffic diversion route is in place via Wickham Road and Old Turnpike Road.

North Hill in Fareham is closed for approximately ten months. Picture: Sarah Standing (021025-5358)placeholder image
North Hill in Fareham is closed for approximately ten months. Picture: Sarah Standing (021025-5358) | Sarah Standing

Meanwhile, details of the Christmas and New Year closures of the M27 to allow more works at the Junction 10 site are expected to be announced in October.

For more details of the scheme visit www.welborne.co.uk/news/northhilljunctonupgrade

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Related topics:FarehamPublic notices
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice