Drivers alerted as flooding warning issued for part of M27 after heavy downpours
Drivers have been put on alert following the warning for a section of the M27 near Southampton Airport. However, nearby land near Monks Brook between Chandler's Ford and Swaythling is the most at risk of flooding.
A Floodline statement said: "Water levels in the Monks Brook remain higher than normal. 36mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, which is a significant amount.
"Further heavy rain is forecast today, with up to 35mm forecast for the remainder of the day. If heavy rainfall falls in the Monks Brook catchment, the recreational ground at Fleming Park could experience flooding, and the river could be very high at Kingfisher Road.
"Surface water flooding in roads could affect Chandler's Ford and Stoneham Way from Chestnut Way to the M27. To reduce flood risk we are ensuring that watercourses remain free of reported blockages. Avoid walking or driving through floodwater."