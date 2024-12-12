Four cars involved in A27 crash which resulted in two lane closures
The police have confirmed that four cars were involved in a serious crash on the A27.
The crash, which happened on the, A27 Westbound from A2030 Eastern Road to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout), resulted in two lanes being blocked and significant delays.
The crash was first reported to emergency services at 8am this morning (December 12). Two lanes remained closed for over an hour while the incident was dealt with.
The lanes have now reopened and the police have confirmed that one minor injury was reported as a result.
