Hampshire traffic: A27 Westbound delays after car rolls over leaving lane blocked
An incident on a busy Hampshire A road is causing delays with lanes partially blocked due to a car rolling over.
Drivers on the A27 westbound are currently facing delays between the Fishbourne Roundabout and Emsworth on Thursday, November 28 after a car rolled over. The road is partially blocked due to the incident.
AA traffic news reported: “Partially blocked and delays due to rolled over car on A27 Westbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A27 (Emsworth Services). “
The incident was first reported at 5.33pm.
