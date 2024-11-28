Hampshire traffic: A27 Westbound delays after car rolls over leaving lane blocked

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 18:17 BST

An incident on a busy Hampshire A road is causing delays with lanes partially blocked due to a car rolling over.

Drivers on the A27 westbound are currently facing delays between the Fishbourne Roundabout and Emsworth on Thursday, November 28 after a car rolled over. The road is partially blocked due to the incident.

AA traffic news reported: “Partially blocked and delays due to rolled over car on A27 Westbound from A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A27 (Emsworth Services). “

The incident was first reported at 5.33pm.

