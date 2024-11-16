Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are experiencing delays on a major Hampshire A road and motorway following an incident.

The A27 westbound between the Eastern Road and the Hilsea roundabout turnoff has two lanes blocked due to an incident on Saturday, November 16. Delays are currently being experienced from the A3.

A post from Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel on X said: “A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd Farlington and M27/Portsbridge Rbt Hilsea due to an incident, delays from A3M Farlington.”

AA traffic news have reported that there are now two lanes blocked due to the incident. They said: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound from A2030 Eastern Road to M27 J12 (Portsmouth).”

It is the second time that an incident has caused delays after earlier incident between Portsmouth and Fareham on the M27 which has now been cleared.