Hampshire Traffic: Heavy delays on A32 in Fareham due to an incident which has left the road partially blocked
Drivers on a busy A road are experiencing heavy delays following an incident this afternoon.
The A32 in Fareham in partially blocked in both directions on Monday, December 30. The incident took place on Gosport Road near Geoffrey Crescent with traffic building in the area as a result.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “A32 Fareham - Gosport Rd is partially BLOCKED in both directions between Salterns Lane and Farrier Way/Geoffrey Cresent due to an incident, and heavy delays in both approaches.”
The delays have also been confirmed by AA Traffic News who have stated: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to obstruction on the road on A32 Gosport Road both ways near Geoffrey Crescent.”
