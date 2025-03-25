Hampshire traffic: M27 emergency repairs causing delays for drivers westbound with one lane closed
The M27 westbound has one lane closed due the repairs which is causing delays from the River Hamble to Junction 5, Southampton Airport where the work is taking place.
AA Traffic News is reporting: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to emergency repairs on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”
Delays are currently around 15 minutes but are expected to increase as morning rush hour continues.
For the latest information on the traffic issue visit AA Traffic News.
