Hampshire traffic: M27 emergency repairs causing delays for drivers westbound with one lane closed

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 07:30 BST

Drivers are facing delays on a busy motorway this morning with emergency repairs taking place.

The M27 westbound has one lane closed due the repairs which is causing delays from the River Hamble to Junction 5, Southampton Airport where the work is taking place.

AA Traffic News is reporting: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to emergency repairs on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”

Delays are currently around 15 minutes but are expected to increase as morning rush hour continues.

