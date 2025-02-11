Heavy traffic in Hilsea and Cosham as a result of road and lane closures

There is heavy traffic across the north of the city this afternoon as a knock-on effect of the road and lane closures in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norway Road remains closed following an incident this morning (Tuesday, February 11) where a lorry hit a pedestrian with emergency services remaining on the scene. The road is closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road and there is no access to Limberline Industrial Estate.

Heavy traffic reported in the north of the city following the closure in Norway Road | AA traffic

This has combined with the lane closures in Portsbridge Roundabout area where the ongoing gasworks are continuing, causing tailbacks from Hilsea into Cosham and spilling onto the westbound A27.

It is hoped Norway Road will reopen later this afternoon.