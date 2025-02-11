Heavy traffic in Hilsea and Cosham as a result of road and lane closures
Norway Road remains closed following an incident this morning (Tuesday, February 11) where a lorry hit a pedestrian with emergency services remaining on the scene. The road is closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road and there is no access to Limberline Industrial Estate.
This has combined with the lane closures in Portsbridge Roundabout area where the ongoing gasworks are continuing, causing tailbacks from Hilsea into Cosham and spilling onto the westbound A27.
It is hoped Norway Road will reopen later this afternoon.