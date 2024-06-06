Here's what happened on M27 westbound between junction 9 and junction 8
and live on Freeview channel 276
There were significant delays this morning (June 6) on the M27 between junction 9 (Fareham) and junction 8 (Hamble) following a road traffic collision. As a result of the collision lane four was closed off whilst emergeny services dealt with the incident. The police have now confirmed that the collision involved one vehicle and that no injuries have been reported.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 6.45am to a report of a collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 8 and 9 involving one car. No injuries were reported.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.