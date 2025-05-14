A family have said the death of their ‘beloved’ mother and grandmother, who had ‘unwavering love for her family’, ‘leaves an immeasurable void’ in their hearts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police were called at 11.28am on Monday, May 5, to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a grey Kia Picanto on Grange Road at the junction with Hunter Close, Gosport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have been paid to Maria Pickard who died following a crash in Grange Road. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Members of the public rushed to the scene as well as the South Central Ambulance Service but despite their best efforts, Ms Pickard was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her family have given the following tribute: "It is with sorrow that we share the news of Maria Anna Pickard passing on Monday 5 May, 2025.

"Maria was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was known for her kindness, strength, and unwavering love for her family. Her presence brought warmth, and her kindness touched the lives of many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to members of the public, the police and medical professionals who did their best to help her."

The police are appealing for information from anyone that saw what happened or saw the Kia before the collision.