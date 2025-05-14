'Immeasurable void’ left in family's 'hearts' after 'beloved' grandmother with 'unwavering love' dies in Gosport crash
Tributes have been paid to 87-year-old Maria Pickard,from Gosport, who died after being involved in a single vehicle crash.
The police were called at 11.28am on Monday, May 5, to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a grey Kia Picanto on Grange Road at the junction with Hunter Close, Gosport.
Members of the public rushed to the scene as well as the South Central Ambulance Service but despite their best efforts, Ms Pickard was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
Her family have given the following tribute: "It is with sorrow that we share the news of Maria Anna Pickard passing on Monday 5 May, 2025.
"Maria was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was known for her kindness, strength, and unwavering love for her family. Her presence brought warmth, and her kindness touched the lives of many.
“Her sudden loss leaves an immeasurable void in our hearts. While we feel deep sadness of her sudden loss, we also remember the joy she brought into our lives.
"We would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to members of the public, the police and medical professionals who did their best to help her."
The police are appealing for information from anyone that saw what happened or saw the Kia before the collision.
Contact the police with information by calling 101 quoting 44250195012 or visit the website.