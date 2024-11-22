Langstone Road closed northbound due to flipped car - heavy delays onto Hayling Island
Langstone Road was partially blocked in both directions by The Ship Inn Pub and Langstone High Street earlier this morning due to an overturned car. The road has now been closed northbound between Northney Road and Langstone High Street while emergency services deal with the incident.
The AA wrote: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A3023 Langstone Road Northbound from Northney Road to Langstone High Street.
“Congestion to all the way back to the Yew Tree Inn northbound and very slow back to the Langstone Roundabout southbound.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X wrote: “ Langstone Road is now CLOSED northbound between Northney Rd and Langstone High Street due to an incident involving an overturned vehicle, with heavy delays in both directions. “
