A busy road has now been closed northbound following an overturned car.

Langstone Road was partially blocked in both directions by The Ship Inn Pub and Langstone High Street earlier this morning due to an overturned car. The road has now been closed northbound between Northney Road and Langstone High Street while emergency services deal with the incident.

The AA wrote: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A3023 Langstone Road Northbound from Northney Road to Langstone High Street.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X wrote: “ Langstone Road is now CLOSED northbound between Northney Rd and Langstone High Street due to an incident involving an overturned vehicle, with heavy delays in both directions. “