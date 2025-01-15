M27 eastbound now clear between junction 10 and 11 following serious crash
The crash, which caused one lane to close, happened between junction 10, A32 (Wickham Road), and junction 11, A27 (Fareham/ Gosport).
The Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X initially wrote: “#M27 Eastbound - One lane (and partially on the entry slip) is BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an incident, heavy delays.”
The X page has now provided an update regarding the incident. An updated post said: “#M27 Eastbound - All lanes are now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham after an earlier incident, heavy delays are starting to ease.”
