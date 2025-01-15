Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Redsidual delays remain on the M27 following a serious crash this morning but the congestion has predominantly cleared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash, which caused one lane to close, happened between junction 10, A32 (Wickham Road), and junction 11, A27 (Fareham/ Gosport).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X initially wrote: “#M27 Eastbound - One lane (and partially on the entry slip) is BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an incident, heavy delays.”

The X page has now provided an update regarding the incident. An updated post said: “#M27 Eastbound - All lanes are now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham after an earlier incident, heavy delays are starting to ease.”