There is still no confirmed solution to fears a crash on the M27 could lead to a disaster in the River Hamble.

For more than 20 years, councillors said they have had concerns that a possible petrol or diesel spill from a crash on the M27 could lead to an environmentally devastating incident to the River Hamble and its estuary which the motorway travels over.

Work is being carried out on the M27 bridge

Nationals Highways has been working on a feasibility study on the M27 bridge, between junctions 8 and 9, to address the issue and prevent a disaster, with drainage leading into the river. Some of the works could include deck waterproofing, transferring drainage from the downpipes to the side of the bridge, installing interceptors for outfalls, painting, and potentially replacing the barriers.

The government agency said the feasibility study would be carried out in the 2022/2023 financial year, the designs finalised in 2023/24, and construction started in the beginning of 2024/25. But a recent briefing from the structures engineering manager to the River Hamble Harbour Authority (RHHA) said the study is not finished yet.

The briefing said the highway authority completed the ‘Inspection for Assessment’ of the bridge, which identified “strengthening requirements” that need to be carried out to allow the bridge to operate at its full capacity.

Therefore, National Highways will work with steelwork and temporary works specialists to develop a process for strengthening the structure while minimising the impact on users and the river.

With that, the feasibility study will be concluded once the cost estimates are “firmed up”. In addition, the update said that National Highways has been “progressing” with the design for all aspects of the bridge work and funding has been allocated for construction from 2026. Though it warned that could change based upon progress or prioritisations across all highways areas in the UK.

Despite progress, John Selby, from the Royal Yachting Association, was disappointed to see that once again, they were “held up”.

Mrs Selby said: “They spoke about structural work on the bridge with absolutely no clear commitment to addressing pollution.”

Cllr Rupert Kyrle said it’s a scandal that the issue is still getting “nearly words” that really “don’t get nailed down when they are going to do something about it”.

He added: “It’s shocking. If our MPs can’t do anything about it, who can? Our environment is not going to wait forever for somebody to stop the horror from happening.

“This really has gone too, for far so long.”