M27 resurfacing project leads to temporary planning application near junction 11
The planning application, submitted to Hampshire County Council by Meonbrook Ltd seeks temporary planning permission for the facility on land off Boarhunt Road - just off junction 11 -until December 31, 2026.
The timeframe is designed to coincide with National Highways' resurfacing works for the M27 between junctions 5 and 7, while also allowing for any potential delays, as well as the processes of clearing and restoring the site.
The proposed application site spans approximately 1.3 hectares of former arable agricultural land. Since 2019, this area has been used for various activities, including inert waste recycling and concrete batching.
These operations initially supported the M27 smart motorway upgrade and are currently helping the resurfacing works for M27 Junctions 5 to 7, which are expected to continue until the spring of 2026.
The planning application stated that the site is expected to handle up to 75,000 tonnes of inert waste each year, resulting in around 400 vehicle movements weekly.
It is proposed that the site would operate for recycling processes during Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm and Saturday from 7am to 1pm. There would be no operations on Sundays and public holidays.
However, the National Highways contract for the M27 operates on a 24-hour basis, allowing for night work and motorway closures when traffic is lighter and the roads are quieter.
Therefore, Meonbrook occasionally needs to use the application site to bring in loads of waste from the motorway or to ship out aggregate products outside of the usual operating hours.
Since these activities are linked to the execution of the National Highways contract, they fall under permitted development rights.
Meonbrook clarified that no waste processing will take place outside the hours specified, as activities will be strictly limited to the unloading or loading of lorries that are directly related to the motorway works.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.