M27 rush hour drivers face 19 minute delays as queues also reported on A27
The worst of the traffic is through the construction are between junction 4 to 9 westbound.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”
There are also delays on the A27. The AA said: “Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A27 Providence Hill Westbound between Middle Copse and Portsmouth Road. Average speed ten mph.”
And there is also queuing traffic in Botley. The AA said: “Queueing traffic on A3051 Northbound at A334 Station Hill.”
