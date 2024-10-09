Council leader “horrified” at “fake" stories of migrants being housed in Ibis hotel

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 15:04 GMT
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 19:22 GMT
The city council leader has said he is “horrified” and “upset” at “fake narratives” over claims illegal immigrants were being housed in a second city hotel.

Ibis Hotel in Winston Churchill AvenueIbis Hotel in Winston Churchill Avenue
Ibis Hotel in Winston Churchill Avenue | Google streetview

Rumours have been swirling over the Ibis Hotel in Winston Churchill Avenue, with locals claiming illegal immigrants were now being housed there.

With the rumour mill going into overdrive, Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt has now spoken out on the “fake” stories after the Home Office said it was untrue.

He told BBC Radio Solent it was “upsetting” to hear of the rumours and said it was “horrifying” how quickly these had been believed by people in the community.

Mr Pitt said: "Facebook in particular at the moment is a bear pit. People are jumping to false conclusions, believing fake narratives and these things just run away with themselves."

He went on to say the council was trying to give residents facts and information but some "people don't want to hear the truth" and said those behind the posts had an agenda to "break down community cohesion".

The council leader said migrants were "dispersed by the government, not by local councils" and that the local authority supported asylum seekers in the city.

The University of Portsmouth, also mentioned in the rumours of homing migrants, dismissed the claims and said the halls of residence mentioned were now home to new students.

The only hotel in the city being used to house asylum seekers is the Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea. However it is set to be turned into residential housing.

