Drivers can expect disruption this weekend with a section of the M27 in Portsmouth set to close for bridge repairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M27 westbound will be closed at the Portsbridge roundabout from 9pm on Friday, September 5 to Monday, September 8 at 6am as part of National Highways’ project to repair the bridges at junction 12.

Diversions will be in place but delays are expected with a busy section of the motorway closed for the full weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers heading westbound will need to leave the M27 at the Portsbridge Roundabout and take the second exit onto the A27 Western Road. Once at the traffic lights they will then need to turn left onto Southampton Road and re-join the M27 westbound carriageway from there.

For drivers heading into Portsmouth via the M275, they will need to follow the same diversion as above but when on Southampton Road, keep in the left hand lane to join the M275 southbound.

The M27 westbound will be closed all weekend (September 5-7) as bridge repair work continues. | Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expansion joints will be replaced on both bridges and waterproofing and resurfacing will take place, as well as repairs to the concrete underneath both bridges, and drainage upgraded to maintain safety.

This weekend’s closure will see a specialist team come into remove a layer of asbestos to allow the National Highways’ team and contractors to complete repairs. It will take two weekends to complete with the same section closing again at the end of this month.

The second closure was pushed back to 9pm on Friday, September 26 to 6am on Monday, September 29 to minimise disruption for Portsmouth fans travelling to the away fixture against Southampton and the home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, September 14 and Saturday, September 20 respectively.

The remaining closures for the project can be found below.

Full weekend closures:

Friday, September 5 at 9pm, to Monday, September 8 at 6am (Westbound)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, September 26 at 9pm, to Monday, September 29 at 6am (Westbound)

Friday, October 10 at 9pm, to Monday, October 13 at 6am (Eastbound)

Friday, October 17 at 9pm, to Monday, October 20 at 6am (Eastbound)

Overnight closures (9pm to 6am):

Monday, September 29 to Friday, October 3 (Westbound)

Monday, November 3 to Friday, November 7 (Eastbound)

Further details on the project can be found on the National Highways’ website.

AA Live traffic updates near you – check your route before you travel £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now If you’re affected by the incident reported above – or just want to avoid getting caught in delays – the AA Traffic News tool can help. It shows live updates on congestion, accidents and roadworks across the UK. Just enter your postcode or click ‘Find my location’ to see what’s happening on the roads near you. You can also plan a full route, avoid motorways or tolls, and check travel conditions before you leave. Get the latest traffic news and plan your route now with the AA.