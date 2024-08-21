Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vehicle fire on a major Hampshire motorway has led to three lanes being blocked and heavy delays.

The M27 Westbound between junction 10 (Fareham) and junction 9 (Park Gate) has three lanes blocked due to a vehicle fire on Wednesday, August 21. There are reports of heavy traffic delays while the incident is dealt with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M27 Westbound -3 lanes are BLOCKED between J10/A32 Fareham and J9/A27 Park Gate due to a vehicle fire, heavy traffic delays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AA Traffic News have reported: “Three lanes closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on M27 Westbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Note change of details. Cameras show lanes one, two and three (of four) are closed.“

National Highways South East have confirmed that firefighters are on the scene dealing with the incident and there currently 30 minutes of delay with three miles of traffic.