M275 drivers face 'severe delays' at scene of huge blaze - as Eastern Road sees delays
AA Traffic News said rush hour drivers are facing delays this evening. “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M275 Southbound between M27 J12 and A3 Mile End Road. Average speed ten mph,” a post said.
It comes as the fire service is continuing to investigating the cause of a blaze which involved a number of boats and a storage unit in Tipner on Tuesday.
A fire ripped through the Tipner Boating & Angling Club on Tipner Lane with fire crews at the scene from 4pm until 9pm yesterday after receiving a number of calls advising black smoke was rising above the M275.
Meanwhile today there are also delays on the Eastern Road currently. The AA said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A2030 Eastern Road Southbound in Eastney. Average speed ten mph.”
