A major motorway has been reopened following a collision which lead to a pedestrian being hospitalised.

Police shut the M3 northbound between junction 9 for the A34 at Winnall near Winchester and junction 8 for Popham this morning. National Highways South East said the route was reopened at 1.08pm, with traffic delays easing following the police investigation.

A 37-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs - currently place in police custody.

“The collision involved a car and a pedestrian”, a police spokeswoman said. “The pedestrian has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“If you saw what happened or have dashcam footage of the incident, please contact us online or on 101 quoting incident 44240373544.” Further details regarding the incident here.