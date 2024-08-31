Hampshire traffic: M3 northbound near Winchester reopened following pedestrian collision - man arrested

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 09:06 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major motorway has been reopened following a collision which lead to a pedestrian being hospitalised.

Police shut the M3 northbound between junction 9 for the A34 at Winnall near Winchester and junction 8 for Popham this morning. National Highways South East said the route was reopened at 1.08pm, with traffic delays easing following the police investigation.

A 37-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs - currently place in police custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The collision involved a car and a pedestrian”, a police spokeswoman said. “The pedestrian has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“If you saw what happened or have dashcam footage of the incident, please contact us online or on 101 quoting incident 44240373544.” Further details regarding the incident here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshireWinchester