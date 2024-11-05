A major stretch of road has remained closed this morning as roadworks overrun following overnight closure.

National Highways has apologised for any inconvenience this morning (November 5) following the closure of the M3 northbound between junction 7 and junction 6.

This closure is due to roadworks which have yet to be completed after an overnight road closure was put in place yesterday (November 4).

There are significant delays as a result of the closure and National Highways wrote on its website: “The M3 in Hampshire is closed eastbound between J7 Drummer Interchange (Basingstoke A30) and J6 Black Dam Interchange (Basingstoke, Newbury, Alton A339; Reading (A33)).

“This is due to overnight resurfacing works which are overrunning beyond the planned completion time of 6:00am. The overrun is due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our contractors control.

“National Highways apologies for any inconvenience caused. Our contractors are working to complete the works as soon as possible and reopen the road but currently it is expected the closure will remain in place throughout the morning peak travel period.”