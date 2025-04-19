Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 20s has died after a serious crash on the A31 early this morning.

Officers were called at 3.05am today (Saturday, April 19) to a report that a Vauxhall Astra van had collided with the central reservation on the westbound carriageway of the A31 between Cadnam and Ringwood.

The man in the Vauxhall Astra then exited the vehicle and a collision, which involved him and a Range Rover, occurred.

The westbound carriageway was closed and was re-opened shortly after 10am.

The police are now appealing to the public for information. As part of the investigation, officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash cam footage that may assist the police enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44250169763.